No risks and no rush as Bayern's Ribery continues rehabilitation

The veteran winger has been on the sidelines for over a month after tearing a knee ligament, but he is keen to retake the field when the time is right

Franck Ribery is taking no risks with his return from injury as he slowly looks to regain full fitness at Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin at the start of October, with a lengthy lay-off initially predicted.

But Ribery has made good progress and says he feels "great", even if he is in no rush to get back to full training.

"Obviously I feel great right now, but we have to control my progress and we don't want to take any risks," he told Bayern's official channel.

"I know I'm not at 100 per cent yet, but I can already work hard indoors and outdoors again.

"Next week we're going to conduct further examinations and, if everything is 100 per cent okay, I can slowly begin to train with the ball again."

Ribery has often struggled for fitness in recent seasons, and has not started 20 Bundesliga games since the 2012-13 campaign, when he was influential as Bayern won the treble.