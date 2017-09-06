No shocks on day two in Dalian

Top seeds Duan Ying-ying and Danka Kovinic came through unscathed from their first-round matches at the Dalian Open.

Top seed Duan Ying-ying picked up her first WTA Tour win in over two months to advance to the second round of the Dalian Open.

Duan suffered first-round defeats at Wimbledon and Nanchang, but returned to winning ways at the WTA 125K event, seeing off qualifier Beatrice Gumulya 6-3 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva's winning return to main-draw action had headlined day one in Dalian, but Wednesday's fare was much more routine, with no great shocks to speak of.

Second seed Danka Kovinic beat Dalila Jakupovic in three sets, while Kateryna Kozlova (5) and Arina Rodionova (9) were also expected winners.

Liu Fangzhou, Lu Jia-jing and Zhang Kai-lin were home hopes to advance, while Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko also made it through.