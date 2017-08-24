No time for change - Olympian Rogerio Micale on the ropes

This week, Brazilian football celebrated one year since claiming its first Olympic gold medal.

Column inches looked back to one June afternoon when the greatest opportunity of one man's career fell into his lap.

Just weeks before the Rio Olympics, Dunga was sacked and Rogerio Micale was asked to take the first step on the journey to eradicating the scars of greatest embarrassment of A Selecao’s history – ‘The 7-1’.

READ MORE:

'He'd given up' Brazilan gem Luan | Brazilians making transfer moves | Brazil's Ballon d'Or complex

A studious, progressive and revered youth coach, Micale set out a carefully considered plan for his approach at the Games, insisting he required an extended period of training prior to the tournament. It also provided a fatigued local media the chance to get to know the new face of their Olympic campaign.

He instantly impressed. While his predecessor was cagey and aloof, Micale was only too happy to expand the conversation beyond football, eruditely and gregariously engaging with a press core the CBF was trying to get back on side.

"Brazil can’t be Spain or Germany. We have to know ourselves, reflect on what our football is, who we are, and create a concept from which to work,” Micale contended.

"Our essence is creativity, improvisation, the 1vs1, the dribble. But that is no longer enough to be competitive. Just as the mobile phone has become a computer, football has evolved."

View photos Neymar Micale Jesus Honduras Brasil Seleção Olimpiada 17082016 More

Micale practiced the modernity he preached. His Selecao Olimpica would remain compact, press high, reduce space for the opposition, dominate possession and attack as a single unit.

It was a radical approach. For decades, Brazilian sides up and down the country had operated almost identically – defending very deep with two holding midfielders, leaving as much space between the lines as you’d find anywhere in world football.

It was also an approach that took time to implement. The team looked dazed and confused in their openers, earning heavy criticism from the locals after slumping to two goalless draws.

But Micale had prepared had a 'Plan B' and for the third game made a key change, switching to a 4-2-4. Destroyer Walace replaced the more expansive Thiago Maia in midfield, adding the stability required to inject Gremio forward Luan alongside the then misfiring Golden Trio of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa.

A dynamic Brazil romped to the final in style before overcoming Germany on penalties, vitally lifting the mood ahead of the Tite era. “We can look to the future with more confidence and more pride,” said Micale. “Brazilian football is not dead, we can achieve great things.”

View photos Neymar Rogerio Micale Odair Brazil 26072016 More

Read More