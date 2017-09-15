Victor Wanyama to miss Tottenham match against Swansea

The Harambee Stars captain also missed Spurs’s opening leg game against Swansea last April with a back injury

Victor Wanyama will once again avoid playing against Swansea in the first leg of the English Premier League when Tottenham Hotspurs lock horns with the Swans.

Spurs will take on Swansea this Saturday, but without the Harambee Stars captain who is still undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining an injury in training prior to Burnley fixture.

The nagging injury kept Wanyama out of last weekend’s league match against Everton and EUFA Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last Wednesday.

Spurs will also be without Erik Lamela defender Danny Rose.

Lamela, who is nursing a hip injury, is on a steady path to recovery with outdoor training at an advanced stage of his rehabilitation.

Rose, on the other hand, is still nursing a knee problem though he is expected to return to training in the coming weeks.