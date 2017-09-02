Noble: Hart not to blame for terrible West Ham start

Mark Noble insists that Joe Hart does not deserve to be blamed for West Ham’s terrible start to the Premier League season.

The England international joined the Hammers from Manchester City earlier this summer on a season-long loan deal, though Slaven Bilic’s side were unable to include a buyout option in the 30-year-old’s contract.

Hammers 4/1 to go down

Despite the marquee signing, West Ham have endured a turgid start to the season, losing their opening three games, and conceding 10 goals and scoring just two.

However, Noble maintains that Hart cannot be blamed, and has instead backed the goalkeeper to enjoy a successful stay at the London Stadium.

"Joe has had a tough start to his West Ham career, but that's down to the whole team," the West Ham captain told the Daily Mail.

Joe Hart England More

"He's England's No.1, he's a fantastic goalie and I think he'll stay No.1 for a while yet to come.

"He's a fantastic character. He's played in massive tournaments and won the Premier League so it's always nice to have that experience.

"We probably haven't protected him as well as we should have done in the first three games, but he's a leader, a great person and hopefully he can start his enjoyment of West Ham from next Monday night."

Manager Bilic is under significant pressure at the Hammers, and Goal understands that his job is currently hanging by a thread.

Monday’s fixture against newly-promoted Huddersfield Town, thus, takes on added significance for the club.