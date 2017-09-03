Nobody doubted Salah, says Liverpool's Mignolet

The winger returned to the EPL, after a failed first stint, and has already hit the ground running but this does not come as a surprise to the goalie

Nobody doubted Mohamed Salah would thrive in the English Premier League, according to Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The Egypt international returned to the English topflight this summer after impressive performances for Roma earned him a club record £36.9 million move to Anfield.

The 25-year-old had his first stint in England with rivals Chelsea after he moved from Basel in January 2014 but he could not cut it under Jose Mourinho leading to loan spells Italy.

His return, however has been fruitful with several virtuoso performances seeing him in contention for the league's player of the month award.

"He had his time already with Chelsea and knows what the Premier League is about,” Mignolet told club website.

"He's a quick player but at the same time he's also very strong on his feet as well, so he can win his duels and cope with the physicality of the league.

"Nobody really doubted he would deal with that, he had a really good time with Roma and has come back a very confident player.

"Let's hope he can continue the way he's doing at the moment for us because those individual players can make a difference and change games for us," he added.

Alongside Senegal's Sadio Mane, Salah has thrived in Liverpoool and the former Sunderland shotstopper hailed their distinct ability to 'stretch' oppositions.

"[Salah] is very important for us because, as with Sadio, he's got that speed," he said.

"Speed is something you can't train, you have to have it to stretch the opponent, to run into the space behind and to make defenders wary of the space they give away.

"They've got that so we can use that, not only on the break but also in the game. "What's special about them too is that they work hard in coming back and helping us defend, that's sometimes more important for a winger.

"Of course, everybody wants to score goals and everybody wants to create chances, but you also have to be part of a solid unit to defend. And they do that so you're always grateful for that," he concluded.