Nobody is safe at Paris Saint-Germain as club president prepares to wield the axe during a summer of change

One way or another, big change is coming at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

When Unai Emery drew his hands over his ashen face on the Camp Nou touchline as Sergi Roberto’s dramatic stoppage-time winner hit the net to complete the comeback of the season – of any season - the meaning seemed clear. Paris Saint-Germain’s unthinkable capitulation to Barcelona in the Champions League would surely mean the end of the Basque coach’s tenure in the French capital.

Some thought capturing the domestic treble might save him, though it’s always worth recalling Laurent Blanc’s situation from this time last year. Emery’s predecessor was actually confirmed in his post by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after his own Champions League disappointment, the limp quarter-final exit to Manchester City, and he went on to net the domestic quadruple.

Nor that, not the €20 million-plus payout due to Blanc on the termination of his contract, saved him when Al-Khelaifi came to fully reflect on the City loss, once the season was done.

View photos Emery's side capitulated at the Nou Camp (Getty) More

Since then, PSG have watched as Leonardo Jardim’s ultra-stylish Monaco side have deservedly whisked their title away but such is the level of self-examination at every level of the club, Emery’s future is no longer the headline as a seismic summer of change begins to be anticipated. That’s not to say that he’s safe, as Al-Khelaifi’s brutal about-turn last summer proved, but there is an understanding that making Emery alone carry the can will not pull the club any closer to realising its dreams next season.

If the coach normally pays the price for failure, there is a growing sense that the players won’t get off scot-free for the Camp Nou collapse. As Le Parisien pointed out this week, the relaxing of Financial Fair Play and PSG’s success in negotiating it means that a significant squad makeover is possible.

“In this context,” wrote the newspaper’s Ronan Folgoas, “the recruitment of a megastar like Neymar, whose changing moods are a part of the everyday news cycle at FC Barcelona, once again becomes possible.” A pot of around €200 million to spend on fees alone has been mooted.

View photos Neymar is one of PSG's top targets (Getty) More

This would represent a departure after a few summers of watching the cents. Although the club spent a sum in excess of €70 million in transfer fees last summer on players including Jesé and Grzegorz Krychowiak, they recouped some €50 million on the unwanted David Luiz and Lucas Digne, as well as waving goodbye to the hefty wages of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Read More