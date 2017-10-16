Nonsense! Critics won't force Postecoglou out says Socceroos great Moore

Talk of Ange Postecoglou prematurely ending his Australia tenure because of criticism has been labelled "nonsense" by former Socceroos captain Craig Moore as doubts linger over his future as head coach with World Cup qualification on the line.

Australia remain in contention to qualify for their fourth successive World Cup as they prepare to face Honduras in an inter-confederation play-off after overcoming Syria over two legs, however, talk has centred on Postecoglou and whether he will still be at the helm if the Socceroos reach Russia 2018.

Question marks remain over Asian Cup-winning boss Postecoglou, who has refused to deny reports he will walk away following the two-legged tie against Honduras, regardless of the result in November.

The 52-year-old has been criticised for his approach and philosophy, while his team selection came into the spotlight after benching Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy for the return leg of the AFC play-off in Sydney, leading to speculation the ongoing scrutiny could be behind Postecoglou's possible early exit.

However, 52-time international Moore – who was part of Postecoglou's staff for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the triumphant Asian Cup campaign the following year – is adamant critics will not force the former Melbourne Victory boss out the door.

"If anyone thinks Ange is potentially leaving his job earlier because of critique, than they obviously don't understand the world of football," Moore told Omnisport.

"Obviously something that hasn't been mentioned in the media has happened behind the scenes. And not today, yesterday but over a period of time. There's a huge part of the story missing."

"I don't see the personal gain as a country who are desperate to be involved in the World Cup, the media madness that is going on," Moore said. "The end of a campaign, whether you qualify or not, you assess. If you don't qualify, we ask where we went wrong and how can we improve. If you qualify, obviously you have an opportunity. There's enough time to get prepped and ready for the big dance. When you get there, you can assess how you've done, what the gap is, if there's a gap, with the bigger nations. It certainly doesn't happen now. [But] that siege mentality might actually bring the squad closer. A bit of us versus them."