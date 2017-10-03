Norman may miss multiple weeks after rib fracture

Josh Norman fractured a rib in the Washington Redskins' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing a rib.

When Norman left Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter with a rib injury, he was originally listed as questionable to return.

When the Redskins began the second half with a 10-7 lead, Norman was ruled out and could miss multiple games.

The Pro Bowl cornerback went to the locker room for X-rays and, after the Redskins' 29-20 loss, it was confirmed he had a rib fracture.

Norman was not the only player injured Monday as the Redskins also lost running back Rob Kelley with an ankle injury and linebacker Martrell Spaight with injured ribs.

Spaight did return to the game for the start of the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs lost starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on the opening series of the game with a knee injury.