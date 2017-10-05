North Africa set to make huge splash at the World Cup

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations made history, finishing as the lowest-scoring tournament since the soporific 2002 edition. That, however, was not it's only remarkable occurrence.

For the first time in five Afcon editions, dapper coach Herve Renard lost a game inside regulation time. By the time the tournament was over, his Morocco had lost again, exiting the competition to eventual finalists Egypt, but not before leaving an impression that has stuck tenaciously in the mind.

They now sit second in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, a point off Ivory Coast, and it is likely both countries will contest a decider in November. Win that, and the Atlas Lions will be in their first Mundial since 1998.

The return to World Cup reckoning echoes through the region as well: Tunisia lead their qualifying group by three points, ahead of DR Congo, and could qualify as early as this matchday. Egypt are eager to put in an appearance, and nine points from four games means they are in the driver's seat to advance ahead of favourites Ghana.

