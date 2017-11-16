North London derby: Arsenal and Tottenham's best clashes over the years

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Arsenal 0 - December 12, 1992 It was Teddy Sheringham's (right) first North London derby and, unsurprisingly, all attention was focused on the striker. It was also the first north London derby of the newly-formed Premiership. Yet it was not Sheringham who grabbed the headlines but Paul Allen, who scored the only goal of the game: GETTY IMAGES

Arsene Wenger offered Mauricio Pochettino advice this week on claiming that crucial first trophy, yet it feels more than ever like Tottenham are the stronger force, even taking into account their lack of silverware.

Wenger also pointed to Arsenal's 20 years of superiority but the ascendent side doesn't always come out on top when the two clubs meet, as a flick through some old derbies reveals.

What is more predictable is that the game will be almost certainly one to savour, and down the years there have been some spectacular contests between these two fierce rivals.

From the Teddy Sheringham show in 1992 to a seven-goal thriller in 2012, we take a look back at some of the most memorable meetings between Arsenal and Spurs.