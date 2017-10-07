Northampton's unbeaten run brought to an end following defeat at Gloucester

Northampton's four-match unbeaten run in the Aviva Premiership came to an end as they lost 29-24 in a thriller against Gloucester at Kingsholm.

The lead changed hands repeatedly as the home side took a bonus-point victory through tries from centre Henry Trinder, with two, full-back Jason Woodward, centre Billy Twelvetrees and scrum-half Willi Heinz.

Fly-half Owen Williams converted two of them, while Saints scored touchdowns via flanker Jamie Gibson and replacement hooker Mikey Haywood. Fly-half Harry Mallinder added 12 points with a try, penalty and two conversions, while replacement centre Stephen Myler added another conversion.

From the start, the game was gripping. Trinder got the first of his double from a move that began on halfway and involved Heinz and Twelvetrees. The centre's pass to the left flank found Trinder for a dashing run. He was half-tackled 10 metres out but kept control to dive over.

Northampton should have crossed from a sweeping movement on their own line which involved Gibson and debutant Piers Francis before scrum-half Cobus Reinach dashed 40 metres up the touchline, kicked ahead and wing George North just failed to ground the ball in the home danger area.

Gibson made amends when centre Luther Burrell and full-back Ahsee Tuala combined to send the flanker over, with Mallinder adding the extras.

Saints could have scored again when Mallinder put a grubber kick over the Gloucester line for Burrell, only for Trinder to avert the danger.

Willi Heinz dives over to score Gloucester's fifth (Getty) More