Northampton appoint Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has taken over as manager of League One's bottom club, Northampton Town.

Former Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been appointed as manager of League One side Northampton Town.

Hasselbaink has been without a job in management since his dismissal by Queens Park Rangers in November 2016, and he takes over a Northampton side without a single point from their first four league games of the 2017-18 season.

Following the Cobblers' dire start to the campaign, previous manager Justin Edinburgh parted company with the club at the end of August and Hasselbaink will seek to guide Northampton to their first league victory since March.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club's official website: "Once we made the decision regarding the position last week we received a high number of applications.

"We had two targets that we wanted to speak to initially and, following discussions with myself and then other members of the board, Jimmy became our top choice so we are pleased to be able to secure his services.

"He is an inspirational leader, someone who has had success at this level in the recent past and we think he is a very good fit here."

Hasselbaink began his management career at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Second Division before guiding Burton Albion to the League Two title in 2014-15. His QPR side finished 12th in the Championship the following season.