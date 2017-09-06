Northampton Saints sign Wales fly-half Biggar for 2018

Northampton Saints have begun preparations for next season, confirming the signing of Dan Biggar from the Ospreys.

The Premiership campaign is just one game old, but already Saints are looking to the future - a perhaps wise approach given their 55-24 season-opening mauling at the hands of Saracens.

In a statement, Saints hailed Biggar as "one of the northern hemisphere's stand-out performers in recent years" and Northampton fans will get a close look at their new man when they take on the Ospreys in this season's European Champions Cup.

"I'm hugely privileged to sign for a club with the history and tradition of Saints," Biggar said. "It's extremely exciting to start a new chapter of my career with a club that shares my ambition to win trophies, which is where this club belongs.

"I have to say a massive thank you to the coaches and board for the confidence put in me and I look forward to working as hard as I ever have in my career to return the faith."

Director of rugby Jim Mallinder hailed the coup as evidence that Saints - winners of the Premiership in 2014 and 2000 Heineken Cup - can scale such heights yet again.

"We're delighted to have secured the signature of such a highly rated player," he said. "Dan has shown his excellence year-in, year-out, for both the Ospreys and Wales, and he performed really well for the [British and Irish] Lions this summer.

"The fact that he has put pen to paper a year in advance shows that Dan has plenty of belief in where we are going as a club and our ambitions for the future and we're looking forward to welcoming him here next summer."