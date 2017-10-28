Northampton Saints v Wasps: live score updates

2:41PM

"Dylan's been back and trained hard, and we're looking forward to this afternoon. It's a home game and we need to get back to winning ways after a difficult couple of weeks in Europe."

2:35PM

2:35PM

Wasps recent run

No win in four league matches for Wasps, who have been pummeled by injuries at the start of this season. Looking for a reaction from a couple of their spurned back-rows, James Haskell (England) and Thomas Young (Wales).

2:29PM

Teams confirmed

It's on paper now, so there's no going back.

�� Both teams as announced - just 36 mins to KO now at the Gardens! pic.twitter.com/DEGs9eqmuX — Northampton Saints (@SaintsRugby) 28 October 2017

2:21PM

Welcome

Afternoon all - more Aviva Premiership action to tuck into today as Wasps make the trip to Franklin's Gardens to face Northampton Saints.

Mixed results for these two in the Champions Cup last weekend, with Saints losing at Clermont while Wasps produced their best result of the season with their big win over Harlequins.

Testing week for Northampton off the field too, with Dylan Hartley's suspension hanging over the club before the England captain was (rightly) cleared.

"When we should be preparing for a crucial league game against Wasps this Saturday, we have instead been distracted by what we believe was an unwarranted judicial hearing," was the verdict of Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder and it will be interesting to see how his side have handled that distraction.

The team have arrived ahead of kick off at 3:00 at Franklin's Gardens today #COYWpic.twitter.com/MCFIJRY90i — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) 28 October 2017

In team news, there are three changes to the Northampton side that started in Clermont last weekend; Ahsee Tuala, Kieran Brookes and Jamie Gibson all returning, with Paul Hill joining the bench.

Mitch Eadie (ankle), Jamie Elliott (hamstring), Jamal Ford-Robinson (calf), Rob Horne (calf), Lewis Ludlam (illness) George North (knee), David Ribbans (ankle) and Tom Stephenson (concussion) are unavailable for selection.

For Wasps, the only change to the squad that beat Harlequins in the Champions Cup last Sunday sees Guy Thompson starting at no. 8, with Matt Symons returning from injury to take a place on the bench. Nathan Hughes misses the game through a two-week suspension.

Teams

Northampton: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Ben Foden, 13 Nafi Tuitavake, 12 Luther Burrell, 11 Tom Collins, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Nic Groom; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Dylan Hartley (c), 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Courtney Lawes, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 6 Jamie Gibson, 7 Tom Wood, 8 Teimana Harrison

Replacements: 16 Mikey Haywood, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Christian Day, 20 Michael Paterson, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Harry Mallinder, 23 Ken Pisi



Wasps: 15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Christian Wade, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Juan de Jongh, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Jimmy Gopperth, 9 Dan Robson; 1 Matt Mullan, 2 Ashley Johnson, 3 Jake Cooper-Woolley, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 Will Rowlands, 6 James Haskell, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Guy Thompson

Replacements: 16 Antonio (TJ) Harris, 17 Simon McIntyre, 18 Marty Moore, 19 James Gaskell, 20 Jack Willis, 21 Matt Symons, 22 Joe Simpson, 23 Rob Miller



Referee: Luke Pearce