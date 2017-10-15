Northampton Saints vs Saracens: Champions Cup - live score updates

Half-time: Northampton Saints 6-29 Saracens

6:24PM

Northampton play Beatles' classic Help! at half-time. Rather fitting that.

6:20PM

George North's injury looked very bad. Fingers crossed for his recovery. Warren Gatland will be sweating on a prognosis ahead of the autumn Tests.

6:17PM

The maul is disciplined and Clark, the former Saint, dives over at the back of it. Farrell converts and that is half-time. It's been very, very good from Saracens.

6:15PM

The Saracens scrum is messy but they win a penalty after Brad Barritt storms the gain-line and Northampton are caught offside. The visitors go to the corner and win another penalty when David Ribbans drags down the maul...it's a yellow card for the lock as well.

6:12PM

Northampton Saints 6-22 Saracens, 35 minutes

This is how Saracens strangle teams. Duncan Taylor, who is on for Marcelo Bosch, makes a great tackle from the restart. Saints scramble to touch, but the Saracens lineout maul comes right back at them. Ben Foden knocks on in the tackle, so it's a Saracens scrum inside the Northampton 22.

6:10PM

Statting hell

6:09PM

Penalty, Stephen Myler! Northampton Saints 6-22 Saracens, 34 minutes

Saints reduce their deficit.

6:09PM

Northampton Saints 3-22 Saracens, 33 minutes

Farrell is penalised. He pushed his forearm into the face of Harrison. Not much in it, but Myler will go for the posts.

6:07PM

Northampton 3-22 Saracens, 32 minutes

There's a flash point. There always is between these two teams. Owen Farrell lifted Ben Foden in a pretty gnarly tackle. Teimana Harrison took offence, and the two had a bit of a scuffle. The TMO is having a look at a replay.

6:04PM

Try, Liam Williams! Northampton 3-22 Saracens, 29 minutes

Play restarted from a Saracens lineout because Luther Burrell's pass bounce out prior to North's injury. And Saracens simply cut Saints apart. Liam Williams is the beneficiary of another sweeping, irresistible set of phases. Farrell attempted the conversion with a drop-goal, interestingly. Maybe he was worried about the scoring pass being called forward.

6:01PM

Northampton 3-17 Saracens, 28 minutes

That's horrible. North stays on but then goes down again off the ball as Northampton look to attack. He'll go off permanently now, with Tom Collins replacing him.

5:58PM

Northampton 3-17 Saracens, 26 minutes

Bright spark for Saints and they breach the Saracens 22 for the first time through George North...but Saraecns win the turnover. And that's worrying. North twisted nastily and is receiving treatment on his right knee.

5:54PM

Alex Sanderson

"A lot of this has been in the air, getting out of our own half effectively. It's been better than anticipated."

5:52PM

Try, Brad Barritt! Northampton 3-17 Saracens, 20 minutes

Too easy. So efficient. Jamie George hits George Kruis, who has been outstanding so far, and the maul splinters Saints. Brad Barritt joins the back of the drive and picks up the try.

Farrell has relocated his kicking boots as well. He nails the conversion.

5:50PM

Northampton Saints 3-10 Saracens, 20 minutes

It was Courtney Lawes who gave away the penalty for going off his feet at the ruck. Saracens have gone to the corner...

5:49PM

Northampton Saints 3-10 Saracens, 18 minutes

Northampton really struggling to contain Saracens. They've conceded another penalty inside their own 22...

5:48PM

Penalty, Owen Farrell! Northampton Saints 3-10 Saracens, 16 minutes

Saints have made 61 tackles in these first 16 minutes. Saracens' phase-play forces them into an offside offence and Farrell adds three more easy points.

5:45PM

Northampton Saints 3-7 Saracens, 13 minutes

Liam Williams is having a monster. He rises to claim a Wigglesworth box-kick and Saracens are into the Saints 22 again.

5:43PM

Really balanced, intelligent run

5:42PM

Try, Liam Williams! Northampton Saints 3-7 Saracens, 11 minutes

Farrell flings a flat pass, Chris Wyles tips it on and Williams hits a lovely line back against the grain to score. Farrell strokes over the conversion.

5:41PM

Northampton Saints 3-0 Saracens, 10 minutes

Robust response from Saracens. They break through thanks to a flowing move that sees Vincent Koch and Nick Isiekwe burst Saints tackles. They're into the Northampton 22...

5:39PM

Penalty, Stephen Myler! Northampton Saints 3-0 Saracens, 8 minutes

Myler sends the ball straight through the middle from the edge of the 22.

5:38PM

Northampton Saints 0-0 Saracens, 7 minutes

A bad spell for Owen Farrell. He throws a pass that sails too far in front of Goode. Saints flood through and win a breakdown penalty, and then get another one as George Kruis takes Cobus Reinach high.

5:37PM

Mallinder senior bellows instructions during the warm-up

5:35PM

Northampton Saints 0-0 Saracens, 5 minutes

Two fine takes from Saracens, first from a Saints high ball from Alex Goode and then as Liam Williams chases his own kick, bring the visitors into the game.

Saracens' phase play is sharp, and their recycling traps Courtney Lawes in the ruck. He cannot roll away quick enough, so it's an early chance for Owen Farrell to go for the posts.

Wow. That's a bad miss. Farrell's attempt sails way right.

5:32PM

Northampton Saints 0-0 Saracens, 1 minute

Early penalty for Northampton. Richard Wigglesworth kicked, the Saracens chase was decent but Calum Clark just tried to steal a ball that was not out.

5:30PM

Kick-off

Pascal Gauzere is today's referee. He blows the whistle, Stephen Myler kicks and George Kruis takes. Saracens immediately maul...

5:29PM

Players ready

Dylan Hartley is skippering Saints today. That hair has been slicked back especially.

5:25PM

Five minutes until kick-off

5:19PM

Previous...

Of course, these two old foes have already come together this season at Twickenham.

Saracens blew Saints away that day in a first-half blitz led by wing Sean Maitland, who bagged a hat-trick. You can be absolutely certain that Northampton will be stinging from such an experience.

5:15PM

Head to head

Above all the other positional tussles is this fantastic subplot - England cpatain Dylan Hartley facing up to British and Irish Lions Test starter Jamie George.

This interview with the former, by my colleague Ben Coles, is well worth a read before kick-off.

5:12PM

Jim Mallinder

"We expect a lot of kicking early on. Tom Collins will bring us a great deal off the bench."

5:11PM

Mark McCall

"We're really looking forward to this game. It's all we've thought about. It's a tough place to come."

5:09PM

Reminder

Here are the teams with 20 minutes until kick-off. There are so many exciting head-to-heads.

5:08PM

Hello

Hi there and welcome to out final Champions Cup assignment of the weekend, the all-Premiership tie between Northampton and Saracens.

This one should be tasty.Thankfully, the conditions look gorgeous.