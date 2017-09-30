Northampton top Premiership as Exeter falter at Leicester

Defeat for Exeter Chiefs at Leicester Tigers sees Northampton Saints top the Premiership following their win against Harlequins.

Northampton Saints climbed to the top of the Premiership with a 30-22 victory over Harlequins on Saturday, as defeat for Exeter Chiefs opened the door for Jim Mallinder's side.

Newcastle Falcons had reached the summit with their win against London Irish on Friday, but a positive result for Exeter at Leicester Tigers would have seen last season's champions reclaim top spot.

However, the Chiefs fell victim to Leicester's third victory in succession in a match that ended 20-13 at Welford Road, leaving Northampton top of the pile on points difference.

Harlequins fought admirably in the absence of a host of injured stars, including Mike Brown, Chris Robshaw and Joe Marler, but tries from George North, Tom Collins, Mike Haywood and Ahsee Tuala saw Northampton to a bonus-point win.

Defeat for Quins could be compounded after England prop Kyle Sinckler was accused of gouging by Michael Paterson in the second half, which could lead to retrospective disciplinary action for the 24-year-old.

Leicester have put their slow start to the season firmly behind them and now sit fifth in the table.

Matt O'Connor's men lost to Bath and Northampton Saints in their opening two fixtures of the campaign, but they followed up victories over Gloucester and Harlequins with another four-point haul.

Nick Malouf and Jonny May crossed for Leicester on a wet afternoon, while Gareth Steenson's last-minute penalty earned Exeter the consolation of a losing bonus point.