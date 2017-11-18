NorthEast United - Jamshedpur FC Review: Quality of game improves but still no goals

The second consecutive goalless draw of the fourth edition of Indian Super League was played in Guwahati on Saturday. Goal reviews the action.

A well-known attribute of NorthEast United is that they rarely win away fixtures. Over the course of three seasons, the John Abraham co-owned side have won only four games on the road. Whatever they have achieved in the league, has been propelled by their slightly better performances at home.

On Saturday, Joao De Deus’s squad had a golden opportunity to start the campaign on a winning note in front of their supporters. Almost for the entire ninety minutes, they dictated the proceedings, enjoyed lion’s share of possession and had the best chances. But cohesion was not enough to make them either prolific or lucky.

The hosts lined up in a 4-4-1-1 with youngster Abdul Hakku pairing up with Jose Goncalves in central defense, while two former India internationals Nirmal Chhetri and Robert Lalthlamuana lined up as full-backs. Laldindika Ralte was given the responsibility to spray passes while Marcinho operated in hole behind Danilo.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, started in a 4-4-2 with Souvik Chakrabarti, Anas Edathodika, Tiri and Shouvik Ghosh in the defense, while Sameehg Doutie, Mehtab Hossain, Memo and Jerry M were the midfielders. Izu Azuka and Matheus Trindade bore the responsibility of scoring goals.

From the word go, waves of NorthEast’s attacks hit the travellers’ defense. Seminlen Doungel, whose progress had been stalled by injuries in recent years, put up a stellar show, combining well with Lalrindika Ralte and Robert Lalthlamuana on the left. In central midfield, Marcinho troubled Mehtab as the newbies became too nervous to string together four-five regular passes.

In the first half an hour, the home team displayed guile and mobility as players swapped positions, set-pieces galore, but they didn’t create many clear-cut chances. At this stage it was expected that Steve Coppell’s troop will show maturity – four of the five Indians in starting line-up have been regular starters in top division for at least five years. However, they went down the long-ball route rather than trying to slow down the game and play among themselves – only to further aggravate the problem.