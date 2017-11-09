Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage

Switzerland claimed a 1-0 World Cup play-off advantage over Northern Ireland after Ricardo Rodriguez made the most of a highly controversial penalty call at Windsor Park.

Vladimir Petkovic's visitors classily controlled long periods of the contest but Northern Ireland's defence was expertly marshalled by Jonny Evans and the veteran Gareth McAuley and held firm until referee Ovidiu Hategan intervened in the 57th minute.

Corry Evans blocked a thunderous strike at close quarters from Xherdan Shaqiri and the Romanian official's decision to give a penalty for handball was as rushed as it was ill-advised.

AC Milan full-back Rodriguez, a threat throughout the match through his fine deliveries from the left, made no mistake from 12 yards to leave Switzerland in the driving seat ahead of Sunday's return in Basle.

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland are faced with considerable odds to overturn and must hope one more flicker of the magic that took them to Euro 2016 and to the brink of a first World Cup since 1986 remains.

O'Neill preferred Kyle Lafferty to Conor Washington in attack and the well-travelled Hearts striker was lively during the opening exchanges.

Switzerland centre-back Fabian Schar hacked a testing Josh Magennis cross out of his own six-yard box before earning a fifth-minute booking for scything through Stuart Dallas.

The visitors settled well amid a raucous Windsor Park atmosphere, with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka twice going close via drives from the edge of the penalty area before McAuley made a similarly testing clearance to Schar's earlier effort.

West Brom defender McAuley was caught out underneath a lofted pass from Shaqiri in the 18th minute but Michael McGovern saved superbly down to his left to keep out Haris Seferovic's cushioned volley.