Northern Ireland's Corry Evans apologises 'unreservedly' after wife calls referee a 'Romanian gypsy c***'

Corry Evans has apologised after his wife called the referee for Northern Ireland's 1-0 defeat to Switzerland a "Romanian gypsy c***."

The game's only goal came from the penalty spot, but the spot kick was awarded in highly controversial circumstances as Evans did not appear to have handled the ball. Protests were useless, however, and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill later described the decision as "bewildering" and even the Swiss players admitted they were "surprised."

But Lisa Evans, wife of the Blackburn midfielder, tweeted a string of xenophobic slurs.

(Twitter/@Lisa_H9) More

"Romanian gypsy c***!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful t***!! Anyway onwards and upwards."

The Manchester United academy product has since issued a statement, released via the Irish FA, that read: