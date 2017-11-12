Northern Ireland's World Cup dream ends after goalless draw with Switzerland in dreary Basel

Through the mud and the rain of Basel, Northern Ireland gave everything they had last night, but it was not enough for a goal against Switzerland and not enough for a place at the World Cup.

In almost impossible conditions Northern Ireland threw the lot at Switzerland but having lost 1-0 in Belfast on Thursday, they needed to win this one. Above all else they needed a goal. But they could not score one and in truth they did not create enough chances. The closest they came was in the first minute of added time, when Jonny Evans’ far post header was hacked off the line by Ricardo Rodriguez.

The margins are so fine in these two-legged play-offs and ultimately this tie was decided by the ludicrous penalty decision against Corry Evans at Windsor Park. That penalty was the only goal over three hours of football, and while Switzerland were the better team over the two legs, no much would have needed to go differently for Northern Ireland to be booking their flights to Russia on Monday morning.

So this campaign, and getting this close to the World Cup, must be a great source of pride for these players, staff and fans. Even if the match itself was not exactly high quality. Had it not had the world riding on it, it would have been written off as a farce, giving how hard it was to play football out there.

Shaqiri was confident the Swiss would make it through the second leg (Getty) More