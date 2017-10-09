Northern Ireland deserve credit for punching above their weight but now face a difficult playoff

The good, the bad and the uncertain: on a night when Northern Ireland were guaranteed a place in next month’s World Cup play-offs, they lost for only the third time in this campaign and now wait on who will be up next.

An Irish victory in Oslo would have almost certainly led to a seeded place in next Tuesday’s draw, making the possibility of a place in Russia that bit more likely.

But a chronic 71st minute own goal from West Brom’s Chris Brunt, caused by a mistake by goalkeeper Michael McGovern, means Michael O’Neill’s players will probably face seeded opposition.

The achievement of reaching the play-offs behind world champions Germany is still hugely admirable, but there will be a slight concern among followers that the campaign has ended with two defeats, the second of which against Norway bringing arguably the least convincing Irish display in Group C.

What O’Neill can say in mitigation is that the first of these was against Germany, while this loss was offset to a degree by the fact all six players on yellow cards came through without another. O’Neill said afterwards how important that those six came through “unscathed”.

Perhaps that explained a performance which was lacklustre by Irish standards. “At times we played some good football, at times we were a bit off it,” O’Neill conceded.

What must be remembered, however, is that aside from Brunt, the only players who have scored against McGovern in ten qualifiers were Germans. In all there were seven clean sheets and as O’Neill added: “This team’s been punching above its weight massively and for some time.”

Indeed it has. It says something about the job O’Neill has done and the resources at his disposal that Northern Ireland finished the game with three players from Millwall.

The Championship remains the division where O’Neill is most likely to find his players. George Saville has joined Conor McLaughlin and Shane Ferguson and five minutes from the end, the best Irish chance of the match fell to Saville. Unfortunately for him, he sent his ten-yard volley over.