Northern Ireland fired by frustration but Xherdan Shaqiri believes it's a matter of 'when', not 'if' for Switzerland

Amid the fumes and furore surrounding Thursday night’s 1-0 first leg defeat at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland flew from Belfast to Basel on Friday hoping that a sense of injustice can provide them with extra fuel.

The hope that the frustration at the unfair penalty-kick awarded against Michael O’Neill’s players will bring added drive, however, is offset by the likely reality that the Irish will be chasing Switzerland once again on the pitch on Sunday.

The Swiss had 65 per cent possession on Thursday, the Irish had no efforts on target and Xherdan Shaqiri has delivered an ominous promise: “We will not sit back and relax, we are not a team that does that.”

Switzerland’s last loss at home in a competitive match came against England over three years ago – one of only two competitive home defeats in 16 years. Moreover, the Swiss won all five of their home qualifiers and by an aggregate scoreline of 13-2, including beating Euro 2016 champions Portugal 2-0.

Shaqiri used the words “when we qualify” – though not in an arrogant manner – and there is substance to Swiss self-confidence.

“Northern Ireland will have to play more offensively in Basel,” Shaqiri said at Windsor Park. “They have to score to try to get to the World Cup.

“Today they played too defensively, they did not do enough to score. So they’re going to come to Basel and try to be more offensive but that will mean it is more open for us.”

Northern Ireland will need to cause an upset in Basel on Sunday night