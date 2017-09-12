Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

O'Neill was arrested on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday: Getty

Northern Ireland football team manager Michael O'Neill has been arrested in Scotland on suspicion of drink-driving.

He was stopped by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday, the Scottish Sun said.

Scottish police said they arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in connection with drink-driving eastbound on the A720 at about 12.45 BST on Sunday.

A statement from the Irish Football Association (IFA) said it was “aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O'Neill.

“As it is a police matter, the Association will be making no further comment.”

O’Neill is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court on 10 October, which is two days after Northern Ireland’s crucial final World Cup qualifier against Norway.

O’Neill has been national team manager since 2012 and led Northern Ireland to their first-ever European Championship finals last year, where they were knocked out by British rivals Wales at the last 16 stage.