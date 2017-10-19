Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill pleads guilty to drink-driving and receives 16 month ban

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard he was caught by police on the outskirts of the city at about 1am on September 10 and was around three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC banned O'Neill from driving for 16 months and fined him £1,300.

Prosecutor Chloe Shoniwa told the court that police officers had "reason to stop" O'Neill as he drove on the Edinburgh city bypass between Lothianburn and Straiton.

They breathalysed him and he was found to have a breath alcohol level of 65mcg compared to the legal limit of 22mcg.

Solicitor James Mulgrew, representing O'Neill, told the court: "This was simply a bad error of judgement on the part of Mr O'Neill."

O’Neill has been national team manager since 2012 and led Northern Ireland to their first-ever European Championship finals last year, where they were knocked out by British rivals Wales at the last 16 stage.

PA