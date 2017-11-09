Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill fumes at 'staggering' penalty call after defeat to Switzerland

Frustrated and annoyed, the Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said the 58th minute penalty kick with which Switzerland won the World Cup play-off in Belfast was as bad a decision as he has ever seen.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategem awarded the penalty for Corry Evans’ alleged handball, but replays showed the ball struck Evans’ back.

“It is staggering to see,” said O’Neill. “The ball clearly strikes Corry on the back and the referee has a clear view of the incident. I thought he had given an offside or something.

“You could tell even from the Swiss players, there was a reaction of surprise that they had been given a penalty for an incident like that. Corry’s arm is not above his head or in an unnatural position, it’s not away from his body and the ball didn’t even hit him in the arm. It doesn’t qualify for any of the criteria you are looking for for a handball in the box”

Asked if he had ever seen anything like it, O’Neill replied: “Well certainly not in any of the games that I have been involved in, particularly at this level, no. I expected him [the referee] to give an offside or a corner and to book the player as well . .”

Evans was booked which means he will miss the second leg in Basel on Sunday.

Having seen the replay of Fabian Schar’s fifth minute foul on Stuart Dallas, O’Neill also said the referee should have shown Schar a red card, rather than a yellow.

O’Neill accepted that there is nothing Northern Ireland can do about the decision.

“Dwelling isn’t going to help us. The most important thing is we use it in the right way and channel it on Sunday night.”