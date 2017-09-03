Northern Ireland vs Czech Republic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Northern Ireland can take a step closer to the 2018 World Cup when they take on Czech Republic on Monday as victory would guarantee a second-place finish in Group C.

Michael O'Neill's team picked up their fifth win of qualifying on Friday when they defeated San Marino 3-0 and will be full of confidence as they prepare to welcome the Czechs to Belfast.

The stakes are much higher for Karel Jarolim and his side as anything less than a win would extinguish their hopes of reaching the tournament in Russia next year.

Game Northern Ireland vs Czech Republic Date Monday, September 4 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS2 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Northern Ireland players Goalkeepers Carroll, McGovern, Mannus, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Hughes, J. Evans, Brunt, C. McLaughlin, R. McLaughlin, Smith, Hodson, D. Lafferty, Thompson, Flanagan Midfielders Davis, McGinn, Norwood, C. Evans, Ferguson, Dallas, Paton, Lund Forwards K. Lafferty, Magennis, Washington, McCartan

Northern Ireland are without defenders Gareth McAuley and Craig Cathcart due to injury.

Hearts defender Michael Smith and uncapped Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell have been called up, but neither featured in the matchday squad against San Marino.

Potential starting XI: McGovern; C. McLaughlin, Hughes, Evans, Brunt; Dallas, Davis, Norwood, Ferguson; Magennis, Lafferty.

Position Czech Republic players Goalkeepers Vaclik, Koubek, Pavlenka Defenders Gebre Selassie, Suchy, Kaderabek, Novak, Kalas, Boril, Hovorka, Luftner Midfielders Darida, Krejci, Dockal, Horava, Husbauer, Zmrhal, Kopic, Jankto, Barak, Soucek Forwards Kliment, Krmencik

The Czechs came through their match against Germany unscathed and, having nearly secured a 1-1 draw, are unlikely to make major changes.

Ladislav Krejci and Jan Kliment will hope to push for a start having made an impact off the bench in Prague.

Potential starting XI: Vaclik; Gebre Selassie, Kalas, Suchy, Novak, Boril; Krejci, Soucek, Darida, Jankto; Krmencik.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Czech Republic are 7/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Northern Ireland priced at 9/5 and the draw available at 21/10.

GAME PREVIEW

