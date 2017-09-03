Northern Ireland vs Czech Republic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Northern Ireland can take a step closer to the 2018 World Cup when they take on Czech Republic on Monday as victory would guarantee a second-place finish in Group C.
Michael O'Neill's team picked up their fifth win of qualifying on Friday when they defeated San Marino 3-0 and will be full of confidence as they prepare to welcome the Czechs to Belfast.
The stakes are much higher for Karel Jarolim and his side as anything less than a win would extinguish their hopes of reaching the tournament in Russia next year.
|Game
|Northern Ireland vs Czech Republic
|Date
|Monday, September 4
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS2 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS2
|Fox Sports Go
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Northern Ireland players
|Goalkeepers
|Carroll, McGovern, Mannus, Peacock-Farrell
|Defenders
|Hughes, J. Evans, Brunt, C. McLaughlin, R. McLaughlin, Smith, Hodson, D. Lafferty, Thompson, Flanagan
|Midfielders
|Davis, McGinn, Norwood, C. Evans, Ferguson, Dallas, Paton, Lund
|Forwards
|K. Lafferty, Magennis, Washington, McCartan
Northern Ireland are without defenders Gareth McAuley and Craig Cathcart due to injury.
Hearts defender Michael Smith and uncapped Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell have been called up, but neither featured in the matchday squad against San Marino.
Potential starting XI: McGovern; C. McLaughlin, Hughes, Evans, Brunt; Dallas, Davis, Norwood, Ferguson; Magennis, Lafferty.
|Position
|Czech Republic players
|Goalkeepers
|Vaclik, Koubek, Pavlenka
|Defenders
|Gebre Selassie, Suchy, Kaderabek, Novak, Kalas, Boril, Hovorka, Luftner
|Midfielders
|Darida, Krejci, Dockal, Horava, Husbauer, Zmrhal, Kopic, Jankto, Barak, Soucek
|Forwards
|Kliment, Krmencik
The Czechs came through their match against Germany unscathed and, having nearly secured a 1-1 draw, are unlikely to make major changes.
Ladislav Krejci and Jan Kliment will hope to push for a start having made an impact off the bench in Prague.
Potential starting XI: Vaclik; Gebre Selassie, Kalas, Suchy, Novak, Boril; Krejci, Soucek, Darida, Jankto; Krmencik.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Czech Republic are 7/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Northern Ireland priced at 9/5 and the draw available at 21/10.
GAME PREVIEW
Northern Ireland can potentially go 10 points clear of their nearest rivals Czech Republic when the two teams meet at Windsor Park on Monday evening. The Green and White Army held the Czechs to a scoreless draw when they met in Prague last September and they will be determined to go one better with the backing of their fans at home.
Manager Michael O'Neill has presided over an incredible upturn in fortunes since taking the reins in 2012 and, after guiding the team to the European Championship in 2016, he has his sights set on securing a place in the World Cup in 2018.
Northern Ireland have not featured at the tournament since 1986, but if they can avoid defeat against Czech Republic, they move a small bit closer towards ending a three-decade hiatus from the most prestigious football competition in the world.
O'Neill is determined to achieve that goal and he has issued a chilling pre-match rallying cry to his players about snatching all hope from their visitors on Monday.
"The focus is on ourselves, we know we're going to have to play extremely well and produce a big performance," the former Shamrock Rovers boss told the Belfast Telegraph. "But it is one of those games where the psychological side of the game will be huge.
"It's going to be a difficult game for them if they go behind, to continue to believe. We have to try and make that (happen) and try and take whatever hope they have away from them early in the game."