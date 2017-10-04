Northern Ireland vs Germany: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Germany can cement their place at the 2018 World Cup if they can avoid defeat against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Thursday.

The reigning world champions are currently five points clear at the top of Group C with two games to go and a positive result against Michael O'Neill's men will ensure they will be in Russia to mount a defence of their title next year.

Northern Ireland are already assured of second place in the group and, as they strive to guarantee their place in the play-offs, they will be hoping to record a historic win against Joachim Low's side, a result which would stall German celebrations.

Game Northern Ireland vs Germany Date Thursday, October 5 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Thomas Muller Germany More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football, as well as being available to stream live using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on the Spanish language channel UniMas and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Soccer Match Pass, Fox Sports GO and Univision NOW.

US TV channel Online stream UniMas Fox Soccer Match Pass / Fox Sports GO

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Northern Ireland players Goalkeepers Carroll, McGovern, Mannus Defenders Hughes, McAuley, J. Evans, Brunt, McLaughlin, Hodson, D. Lafferty, Thompson, Flanagan Midfielders Davis, McGinn, Norwood, C. Evans, Ferguson, Dallas, Paton, Lund, Jones, Saville Forwards K. Lafferty, Magennis, Washington, McCartan

Northern Ireland are boosted by the return of West Brom defender Gareth McAuley, who missed the last few international cycles through injury. However, O'Neill is still unable to call upon the likes of Paddy McNair, Craig Cathcart, Liam Boyce and Jamie Ward, who are recovering from long-term problems.

George Saville and Jordan Jones are in the squad for the first time and could possibly earn their maiden caps against the world champions.

Potential starting XI: McGovern; Brunt, Evans, McAuley, McLaughlin; Davis, Norwood, C. Evans, Dallas; Magennis, K. Lafferty.

Position Germany players Goalkeepers Trapp, Leno, Ter Stegen Defenders Mustafi, Plattenhardt, Ginter, Hummels, Sule, Rudiger, Boateng, Kimmich Midfielders Draxler, Kroos, Can, Younes, Goretzka, Brandt, Rudy, Sane Forwards Wagner, Stindl, Muller

Germany are without Mesut Ozil for the game and Sami Khedira, who scored in the corresponding fixture last year, also misses out. Mario Gotze has also missed the cut, while Timo Werner has pulled out of the squad due to a neck injury.

Manuel Neuer is injured, meaning that one of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp or Bernd Leno will deputise, but Jerome Boateng is available for selection again.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Mustafi, Hummels, Boateng; Kimmich, Kroos, Rudy, Draxler, Sane; Muller, Stindl.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Steven Davis Northern Ireland More

Read More