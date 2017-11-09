Northern Ireland vs Switzerland: Live score updates and team news

7:11PM

Northern Ireland ended a 30-year wait for a finals appearance as they reached Euro 2016 and Magennis, 27, wants to again experience the wave of emotion which greeted that achievement. "We didn't realise the magnitude of [qualifying for] France until we were here about to go and social media-wise and media-wise, it was just everywhere.

"What it did for the country, not just ourselves, was basically unite people for about a month. It was absolutely massive."

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis, who is set to win his 100th cap, says his side must get their midfield balance right at Windsor Park. "From seeing some early analysis of them, they're clearly very comfortable in possession," said the Northern Ireland skipper. "It's going to be a difficult game. If you look at their results in qualifying, they were very unfortunate not to qualify automatically for the World Cup.

"The biggest thing for us is going to be getting that balance right, between pressing and cutting off the lines for them to play through. "If we can do that, we know we've got the quality to hurt them, and there are weaknesses we can exploit."

Can Northern Ireland take a big step tonight towards ending 31 years of hurt by qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986?

Standing in their way are Switzerland, who have qualified for the previous three World Cups and are a little miffed to be in the playoffs having taken 27 points from their 10 group matches. In fact they're probably feeling a bit like someone who's just smashed a job interview only to be told "sorry, we had the absolutely perfect candidate come in after you".

But anyway, enough of my employment history, here the Swiss are at Windsor Park where they will be up against the formidable Northern Irish rearguard that kept seven clean sheets in 10 qualifying matches.

Northern Ireland v Switzerland More

The West Brom pair of Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans are the defensive bedrock of the side, while further forward Steven Davis will provide the dynamism and energy from midfield as he earns his 100th international cap.

Up front, Kyle Lafferty (one of those David Healy/Miroslav Klose types who is far better at international than club level) and Josh Magennis will look to unsettle the Swiss back four, which is without former Arsenal centre-back Johan Djourou.

Current Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will pull the strings for Switzerland tonight, while Xherdan Shaqiri will be tasked with providing the creative spark.

Juventus's Stephan Lichtsteiner and AC Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez will offer width and an attacking threat from the full-back positions.

My prediction for what it's worth is Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1.

Teams are in

Northern Ireland:McGovern, McLaughlin, McAuley, J Evans, Brunt, Norwood , C Evans, Davis, Magennis, Lafferty, Dallas

Switzerland: Sommer, Lichtsteiner, Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez, Xhaka, Zakaria, Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber, Seferovic

Preview - Fighting talk from Ward

We'll be back at 6.45pm with the team news and then the build-up to tonight's World Cup play-off, but before then here's a wee preview from our pals at the Press Association.

Jamie Ward has cranked up the pressure on Switzerland by telling them Northern Ireland will thrive as the underdogs in their World Cup play-off.

The Northern Irish missed out on being seeded for the draw last month by virtue of their world ranking, so knew they would face either the Swiss, Italy, Croatia or Denmark over two legs to determine their Russia fate.

Nottingham Forest forward Ward, back in Michael O'Neill's fold for the first time since March having overcome a calf problem, had no qualms with that and has told Switzerland they have to handle the expectation.

Vladimir Petkovic's team arrived in Belfast on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's first leg, and Ward said: "They've got to take their chances. Everyone is expecting them to win in the football world.

Michael O'Neill has done a magnificent job as Northern Ireland manager Credit: Getty Images More

"They're obviously the seeded team, so the pressure's more on them than us.

"We're always great as the underdogs, so I think it was a bit of a bonus us not being seeded.

"If you're seeded, you get a little more pressure on yourself so we'll go into this game as underdogs again. Hopefully we can be worthy winners.

"We'd love something heading over there. I think we're strong at home and you've seen that over the last few years.

"If we play the way we can play, I don't see why we can't take a lead out there or at least a positive result."

Should O'Neill's team find a way past the Swiss, they would end a 32-year exile from the World Cup finals and become the first Northern Irish side in history to make back-to-back major tournaments.

With Wales and Scotland already out of the running, and the Republic of Ireland involved in their own play-off, Ward feels the Northern Irish are still not getting the recognition they warrant.

"I think people see it as it's Northern Ireland and they've not done well for a long time, but on the other side they will go and buy players from the Republic squad," he added.

"Premier League clubs are happy to do that. We're just as good as them, but it's obviously someone taking a risk or a chance on us and letting us prove we're worth playing at the next level."