Northern Ireland vs Switzerland: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & World Cup play-off preview

Northern Ireland take on Switzerland in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup play-off on Thursday as they hope to move closer to reaching the tournament for the first time in over three decades.

The Green and White Army last played on the world stage in 1986 in Mexico, but, having reached the finals of Euro 2016 last year, they will be confident in their ability to defy the odds.

Switzerland, on the other hand, are familiar with major tournaments and they have reached the finals of the last three World Cups, reaching the last 16 in 2006 and 2014.

Game Scotland vs Netherlands Date Thursday, November 9 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland Euro 2016 More