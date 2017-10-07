Norway men's national team takes wage cut so players paid same as women's side

Players from Norway’s national ladies team are to be paid the same amount as their male counterparts after the Norwegian Football Association outlined a new financial package that will be introduced at the start of 2018.

The men notably agreed to take a pay cut to aid with the wage restructuring, with both teams each set to earn a collective 6 million kroner (£573,635).

Prior to the new financial agreement, the women collectively earned 3.1 million kroner compared to the men’s 6.55 million – despite the fact the ladies have consistently achieved better results on the international stage.

Norway Women at Euro 2017 (Getty)

Norway captain Stefan Johansen welcomed the new set-up.

“I just think that's how it should be,” he said. “I think it can help a lot for them. We want Norwegian football ahead. The ladies are as important as us.