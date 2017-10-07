Norway men's national team takes wage cut so players paid same as women's side
Players from Norway’s national ladies team are to be paid the same amount as their male counterparts after the Norwegian Football Association outlined a new financial package that will be introduced at the start of 2018.
The men notably agreed to take a pay cut to aid with the wage restructuring, with both teams each set to earn a collective 6 million kroner (£573,635).
Prior to the new financial agreement, the women collectively earned 3.1 million kroner compared to the men’s 6.55 million – despite the fact the ladies have consistently achieved better results on the international stage.
Norway captain Stefan Johansen welcomed the new set-up.
“I just think that's how it should be,” he said. “I think it can help a lot for them. We want Norwegian football ahead. The ladies are as important as us.
Defender Tore Reginiussen added: "It's nice to be able to contribute. There is nothing about the results we have had in recent years, which indicate that we will have so much more. Now it will be a more even distribution. It is important.”
NISO leader Joachim Walltin told NRK: "We think it's very happy for the women's team, but also Norway as a nation. We will be a pioneer country in this area."
National team winger Caroline Graham Hansen took to Instagram to thank her male colleagues for their donation. “Thank you for making this step for female athletes. For showing equality and helping us all, making it a bit easier, to chase our dreams,” she wrote alongside a picture of the men’s side.