Norway vs Northern Ireland: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Northern Ireland's place in the World Cup play-off round can be confirmed on Sunday evening when they take on Norway in Oslo.

Michael O'Neill's side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Germany in their last match, but they are guaranteed to finish second in Group C. However, their place in the play-offs, while likely, is still dependent on the final series of results.

Norway, on the other hand, are playing for pride given that they have no chance of making next year's tournament in Russia. Victory for Lars Lagerback's men could potentially see them finish in third place.

Game Norway vs Northern Ireland Date Sunday, October 8 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

