Norwich City 1 Sunderland 3: Grabban at the double against former club

A 3-1 win at Norwich City on Sunday means Sunderland's unbeaten start to the new season under Simon Grayson continued.

Lewis Grabban returned to haunt former club Norwich City as he scored twice in Sunderland's 3-1 Championship win at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Grabban, who found the net in the Black Cats' opening-day 1-1 draw with Derby County, continued a fruitful start to the season in the 27th minute by racing on to James Vaughan's flick to open the scoring against the run of play.

Aiden McGeady, another transfer-window recruit of new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, doubled the visitors' advantage with a peach of a strike from the edge of the penalty area on the hour mark.

The game was as good as over when McGeady teed up Grabban, who spent two years at Norwich between 2014 and 2016, for his second.

Grabban had a hat-trick for the day of sorts when he diverted the ball into his own net with 12 minutes remaining, but it did little to derail a fine afternoon for a Sunderland side looking to rebound straight back into the Premier League.

Daniel Farke, by contrast, has taken just one point from his first two matches in charge of Norwich.