Nosa Igiebor joins Vancouver Whitecaps from Rizespor

The 26-year-old has teamed up with the Blue and White after agreeing personal terms with the club

Nosa Igiebor has joined Major League Soccer outfit, Vancouver Whitecaps from the Turkish side, Caykur Rizespor for the remaining part of the season with an option of extension till 2019.

The combative midfielder scored a goal in 15 appearances for the Black Sea Sparrowhawk last season and will be expected to add more vigour to the squad.

The club announced the capture of the ‘box-to-box midfielder’ on Friday and the coach is confident that the former Real Betis player-maker will add more competition to the team.

"Nosa is a box-to-box midfielder who brings a lot of experience having played in some of the top leagues in the world," said Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson.

"When you have an opportunity to bring in a player with this pedigree, you take it. Nosa adds competition for places in our midfield, which will only help strengthen our group," he concluded.