I do not blame Bafana fans for being hard on us, says Itumeleng Khune

The Bafana goalkeeper admits that the national team are feeling insecure ahead of their crunch encounter against the Stallions

Following back-to-back losses against Cape Verde, the South Africa national team has come under immense criticism as qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia looks rather bleak.

However, on Saturday Bafana Bafana have a chance at redemption when they host Burkina Faso in a must-win encounter. But despite progression still in Bafana’s hands, fans have been highly critical of the national team’s performances which has even been reflected in slow ticket sales for the clash in Johannesburg.

Nonetheless, while much has been said about the array of talent which the Burkinabe have within their ranks, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has made one final rallying call ahead of the encounter.

The 30-year-old stressed the importance of belief in Bafana’s talent and says that it is crucial that every player understands what is at stake.

"When the results are not coming I do not blame the supporters for being so hard on us. We have to deliver," Khune was quoted by The Sowetan as saying.

"It's crucial that all of us have to know the importance of qualifying for the World Cup.

"With the crop of players that we have now, we are very talented, but we don't realise it - we always want to be reminded,” he added.

"It's about time we all realise how talented we are, and that we need to move this team forward," he concluded.