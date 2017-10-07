‘It is not finished’ – Rohr shifts focus to World Cup after Zambia triumph

After a securing their sixth World Cup appearance, the Super Eagles handler is looking forward to a fruitful outing in Russia

Gernot Rohr is not carried away by Nigeria’s victory over Zambia and has turned his attention to the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over the Chipolopolo thanks to Alex Iwobi’s second-half strike meant the Super Eagles will represent Africa at the global football showpiece.

While admitting that the encounter was a demanding one, the German who never anticipated his side’s fine run in the qualifying series said the focus was now on preparing well for a decent outing in Russia.

“It was a very difficult game and we didn’t underrate this team because we saw on video what they did to Algeria two times and against Cameroon,” he told media.

“We knew it would be a very tough game and they gave us a chase. We didn’t want to concede a goal and we were lucky to get the goal which took us to Russia.

“Starting with Simon Moses and bringing in Alex Iwobi was not easy for us but that made the difference.

“In five games, we have four victories and one draw – a result I didn’t believe because of the teams in this group.

“It is not finished because the most difficult will be to prepare for a good outing at the World Cup.”