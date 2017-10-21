Smalling hits back after criticism of 'boring United'

Chris Smalling has hit back at recent criticism of Manchester United by insisting there are few teams who can stop them scoring.

Jose Mourinho's side were accused of being overly defensive in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Anfield last week and produced an unconvincing display in the 1-0 Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday.

However, speaking ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Town, Smalling insists United are usually the team trying to attack despite their determination to keep the opposition at bay.

"You can see that we have attacking players, albeit they still have to defend when Liverpool have those attacks," he told Sky Sports.

"But we kept it tight and we know that when we get those chances, more often than not, when we keep a clean sheet or are defensively sound, then nine times out of 10 we will win that game because not many teams can stop us from scoring.

"More often than not, we are the team that is on the front foot, because we are the one with the ball and we have to keep passing it side to side and finish them.

"And more often than not, when we get a goal and go 1-0 up and then the other team has to come out, that is often when we score the second, the third and the fourth. And we have killed teams in the last 20 minutes.

"But the onus is on us to have to break those teams down."

Smalling believes the players have a good grasp of Mourinho's demands when it comes to setting up the right way for specific opponents.

"We know that we can play teams and attack, we can defend, but when it becomes a battle in defence, midfield and in attack, we can stand tall and be firm," said the England international.

"And that is known from Jose Mourinho teams. He did that at Chelsea, with his teams being competitive no matter what the game throws at us.

"We can kill teams and see teams out if we are under pressure and the manager has really shown us what he wants."