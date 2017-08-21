This is not the movies - Ward ready to face Bellew at cruiserweight

Having previously said he could fight Anthony Joshua, light-heavyweight world champion Andre Ward hinted he would take on Tony Bellew.

WBA, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight champion Andre Ward has suggested he could be open to fighting Creed co-star Tony Bellew by moving up to cruiserweight.

Having beaten Sergey Kovalev twice to extend his unbeaten run to 32 bouts, Ward is running out of viable opponents in his current division, although the Russian is keen on a third fight.

Ward previously hinted he could jump two classes to take on heavyweight Anthony Joshua, but the American now appears to have set his sights on taking on Joshua's fellow Briton Bellew instead.

"I think I've proven and shown throughout my whole career that I don't duck and dodge anybody, I've done it the old-school way," said Ward.

"The resume is there, the big fights are there, the victories and the big moments are there. It just has to be the right situation. At 33 years old, at this stage of my career, I've got to go big or go home.

"I've got a lot of respect for Bellew, I think he's a quality fighter. It wouldn't be an easy fight and I don't mind him doing a bunch of talking but he has to remember something - this is real life.

"This isn't Creed, this is not the movies, this is real. As long as he understands that, it's all good."

Ward has not fought outside of the United States since 2008, but the American is willing to travel to the UK to make a fight happen with Bellew, who shocked David Haye in London in his last bout.

"Two places I haven't fought that are on my bucket list are Madison Square Garden and the UK," Ward added. "I've got a tremendous fan base in the UK, I love the UK.

"I love the passion, whether they are for me or against me - you've got to respect how they show up and support their own. They don't just wait until you get big, they support you on the way up and I love it. Any time a country can fill a stadium of 90,000 people you've got to show them love and you've got to respect.

"The UK is definitely something I want to do before I hang the gloves up."

Bellew is seemingly keen on facing Ward too, writing on Twitter: "I love this fight! He's a brilliant fighter and good guy but coming up against me is a step too far."