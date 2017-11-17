I will not resign, insists beleaguered Bill Beaumont in the eye of World Cup storm

Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby, shakes hands with Bernard Laporte, president of the French union, after the 2023 RWC was awarded to France - AFP

Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby chairman, has rejected the notion that he should consider his position after the acrimonious fallout triggered by Wednesday’s decision to award the 2023 World Cup to France.

The vote in favour of France flew in the face of the clear recommendation made by Beaumont’s board only a fortnight earlier when its specially commissioned 139-page evaluation report on the three bidders came out in favour of South Africa, with Ireland trailing behind second-placed France.

There has been uproar about the decision but Beaumont is intent on staying on in order to oversee a thorough review of the entire process, from the seeming contradiction of an “open and transparent” recommendation, to the fact that the vote itself was a secret ballot.

“I haven’t considered resigning, no,” said Beaumont, who had no idea of the outcome when he opened the envelope on stage. “I didn’t have a clue. I was surprised, but we had three outstanding bids. That is a big upside.

“I came into this process as chairman in May 2016, long after it had got under way and legal advice was that we had to abide by due procedure as in the original bid document.

“There was a Council vote [in May 2017] to have a recommendation and only the Rugby Football Union voted against it. Not having a recommendation had no traction at all. As for relations between me and the RFU, there is no problem there. We will examine all aspects now: the recommendation and the secret ballot and all other aspects. Without a doubt, all that will be reviewed. If mistakes have been made, they have been made in innocence.”

