I will not resign, insists beleaguered Bill Beaumont in the eye of World Cup storm
Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby chairman, has rejected the notion that he should consider his position after the acrimonious fallout triggered by Wednesday’s decision to award the 2023 World Cup to France.
The vote in favour of France flew in the face of the clear recommendation made by Beaumont’s board only a fortnight earlier when its specially commissioned 139-page evaluation report on the three bidders came out in favour of South Africa, with Ireland trailing behind second-placed France.
There has been uproar about the decision but Beaumont is intent on staying on in order to oversee a thorough review of the entire process, from the seeming contradiction of an “open and transparent” recommendation, to the fact that the vote itself was a secret ballot.
“I haven’t considered resigning, no,” said Beaumont, who had no idea of the outcome when he opened the envelope on stage. “I didn’t have a clue. I was surprised, but we had three outstanding bids. That is a big upside.
“I came into this process as chairman in May 2016, long after it had got under way and legal advice was that we had to abide by due procedure as in the original bid document.
“There was a Council vote [in May 2017] to have a recommendation and only the Rugby Football Union voted against it. Not having a recommendation had no traction at all. As for relations between me and the RFU, there is no problem there. We will examine all aspects now: the recommendation and the secret ballot and all other aspects. Without a doubt, all that will be reviewed. If mistakes have been made, they have been made in innocence.”
Beaumont also insists that he will lead a philosophical debate at World Rugby as to how it wants to see future hosting rights awarded, pledging that he himself will back the right of countries such as Ireland or Argentina or Canada and the United States to bid for the event, even though they might not be able to match the financial clout shown by England or France.
When it came to the crunch on Wednesday, countries followed the money. France were pledging £65-80 million into the collective pot, significantly more than the other two bidders, monies that would be distributed among all the various unions post the tournament.
“Money, of course, is important to fund the world game and everyone has their hand out, which I fully understand,” said Beaumont. “But I shall make sure that one of the priority items on the World Rugby agenda is a debate on where future tournaments should be held and that it is not always just about money. We need to spread the word as well.”
Beaumont also dismissed the claim by Joel Starnsky, the former World Cup-winning Springbok fly-half, that the about-turn in the vote showed that the “Old Boys’ Club” still held sway in the corridors of power.
“I can understand the hurt of any South African but I don’t see how you can see it is an old boys’ network at play, given that the home unions went in different directions and that three members of that so-called old boys’ club were bidding against each other,” said Beaumont.
There was anger from South Africa about what it called “the opaque” dealings that went on during the fortnight between the recommendation and the vote, with suggestions that Bernard Laporte, the president of the French Rugby Federation, led a determined lobbying campaign having dismissed the evaluation report as “flawed and misguided with blatant errors”.
Did Beaumont have misgivings about how business was conducted in those final days?
“It’s disappointing when people go public and we will look into that as well,” said Beaumont. “Of course, people were talking but we have to ensure that our desire for openness and transparency is maintained. Look, I’m going to visit all three bidders, listen to what they say. We won’t hide from anything.”
It has been a stormy few days for World Rugby, a setback for an organisation which has modernised, reached out to new territories and backed progressive initiatives.
“We want to continue to drive all that, the Tier Two issue, player welfare, the women’s game, everything,” said Beaumont. “I came in to office with [former Argentina scrum-half] Gus Pichot as vice-chairman and we are both determined to broaden the scope of World Rugby, to make sure we remember what the game is all about.
“We will reflect on the events of this week. I know that bridges may have to be built, that feelings have been hurt but I am determined to bring everyone back into the fold.”