Not true at all - White dismisses McGregor v Diaz 3 rumours

UFC president Dana White has denied a claim that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have agreed to meet for a trilogy bout.

Mixed martial arts superstar McGregor is expected to return to the octagon after switching to boxing for a megafight with Floyd Mayweather Jr, who won with a 10th-round technical knockout in August.

Diaz handed the outspoken Irishman his first defeat at UFC 196 by submission, but 'The Notorious' came out on top by majority decision in a rematch at UFC 202.

However, reports that McGregor, who made UFC history by becoming the first man to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously with victory over Eddie Alvarez last year, and Diaz will go toe to toe for a third time are wide of the mark, according to White.

Responding to a tweet that referenced a declaration that a trilogy fight had been agreed for December 30 in Las Vegas, White wrote: "Not true AT ALL."

Diaz has been inactive since UFC 202 with his sights solely set on a third meeting with McGregor.

However, the Irishman has offered no official confirmation on what his plans are following his unsuccessful encounter with Mayweather.