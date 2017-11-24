I do not want to talk about refereeing, laments Dino Ndlovu

Ndlovu believes that poor refereeing decisions was at the heart of The Horsemen's struggles in their maiden European voyage

South Africa international Dino Ndlovu has bemoaned the state of refereeing during his club Qarabag's Uefa Champions League encounter against Chelsea.

Qarabag were once again at the end of a thumping as they lost 4-0 to the English Premier League Champions, and in the aftermath of another disappointing result for the Azerbaijani’s where The Blues were awarded two penalties, the 27-year-old was visibly disappointed.

Ndlovu took to the club’s social media account to express his frustrations, suggesting that the referees had played a role in Qarabag’s elimination from the competition. Ndlovu himself has previously been on the wrong end of a referee’s fury as he was given a red card against Atletico Madrid for an apparent dive.

"It was a good game in the first 20 minutes, but the referee solved the problem for us. I cannot blame anyone though, it's futile, anything can happen,” Ndlovu lamented on Qarabag’s Facebook account.

“What can we do? It’s a good experience for the team, make no mistake. I'm not a UEFA official, I do not want to talk about refereeing. It's not my problem, but they did what they did… We get red cards in the Champions League games, and I do not understand the reason, maybe because we're a small club, so I'm sorry,” he concluded.