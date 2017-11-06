We’re not worried about Themba Zwane's future, says agent Jazzman Mahlakgane

Talks are still ongoing over a new contract for Zwane as Masandawana have been given until June to conclude a deal

While Mamelodi Sundowns may be fretting over the future of Khama Billiat, Masandawana need to be wary as another one of their stars’ contracts is set to run out at the end of the season.

Themba Zwane has previously been linked with moves to both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but those rumours were quashed when Zwane’s agent previously stated that a deal with the Tshwane giants was likely to be concluded soon.

However, it has now been revealed that the 28-year-old is yet to agree to a new deal as talks continue. According to Zwane’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, negotiations are still a long way off from being concluded, but he has stated that Sundowns will be given first choice before they decide to entertain offers.

“We are still talking to Sundowns,” Mahlakgane told SunSport.

“This is not a one-day thing, it takes more time to conclude negotiations. Downs management sent us the offer, we then brainstorm and send it back to them. We still have a long way, but we’re not worried about his future,” he explained.

Furthermore, with the January window fast approaching, Zwane will be allowed to conduct pre-contract negotiations as he enters his final six months on his current deal at Chloorkop. But Zwane’s agent is adamant that they will not entertain offers from other clubs for the time being as Sundowns have until June to come to some sort of resolution.

“I’ve never signed a pre-contract for my players. The minute you do that you create a thuggery attitude and I choose not to do it. I won’t sign a pre-contract with anyone,” he said.

“I will give Sundowns a chance until June to renew Themba’s contract. That gives an employer the opportunity to rethink about their offer,” he concluded.