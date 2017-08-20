Nothing's off the table - Ward confident he could beat Joshua

Light heavyweight champion Andre Ward said "time will tell" as to whether he steps into the ring with Anthony Joshua.

Andre Ward believes he could defeat step up two divisions and defeat Anthony Joshua, stating a fight with the heavyweight king is not "off the table".

Ward cemented his status as the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet by retaining his WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight titles with a controversial eighth-round stoppage of Sergey Kovalev in June.

Trainer Virgil Hunter claimed the American could "outbox" Joshua if he made the move up to heavyweight, and Ward believes that proclamation is accurate.

"Nothing's off the table. I've got a lot of respect for Joshua. He's the heavyweight champion, he's earned it the hard way – he beat the old guard in [Wladimir] Klitschko, a great fight," he told Sky Sports.

"I just wish Virg would have at least tipped me off and given me a heads up. I just came out of a battle, I'm licking my wounds a little bit and then he's calling out the heavyweight champion of the world. I'm like: 'Virgil, come on, man!'

"I don't want to misconstrue the message, I don't want to act like we're handling Joshua in any kind of way.

"He's the heavyweight champion of the world and he deserves that respect, but of course my team and myself believe I can beat anybody, so we'll see. Time will tell."