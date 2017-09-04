Nothing good comes easy – Nigerians praise Super Eagles despite draw

A second half equaliser by Vincent Aboubakar delayed the Super Eagles qualification to next year’s World Cup in Russia

Football lovers have reacted to Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Cameroon in the return leg of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification game on Monday evening.

After a convincing 4-0 victory in Uyo on Saturday, Moses Simon gave Gernot Rohr’s an early lead in Yaounde with a 30th minute strike which turned out to be the only difference before the half-time break as they edge closer to a place in Russia next year.

With just 15 minutes left before the end of the encounter at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa upended Djoum Arnaud which resulted into a penalty kick that was beautifully taken by Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar to give the Hugo Broos' men a goal in front of their home fans.

Despite the stalemate in Yaounde, Nigerians praised the Super Eagles for their efforts as they maintain their spot at the summit of the Group B which has Algeria and Zambia.