Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds' run

Cardiff City kept pace with first-place Wolves in the Championship with a convincing 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In search of a third straight league win heading into Sunday's clash at the City Ground, Neil Warnock's side were rewarded for a bright start on 24 minutes when winger Hoilett headed home from Sean Morrison's flick-on.

Daryl Murphy spurned a chance to restore parity almost immediately, and Forest were swiftly made to pay as Ward thumped in a wonderful finish from the edge of the area.

Tyler Walker should have made things interesting shortly after the restart, but that was all Mark Warburton's side could muster as they slumped to a first home defeat in five matches.

The victory lifts Cardiff back to within four points of Wolves, while simultaneously edging them clear of Sheffield United, who could only draw at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.