Bundesliga: Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen

Alexander Nouri has paid the price for Werder Bremen's failure to win any of their 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

Werder Bremen have announced they have sacked head coach Alexander Nouri in the wake of Sunday's 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg.

Under-23 boss Florian Kohfeldt has been put in temporary charge of the first team and will oversee preparations for Friday's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nouri, who was appointed in September 2016, steered Bremen away from relegation last season but has seen his side win none of their opening 10 games in 2017-18.

"Alex took on a very difficult task last season and did a fantastic job," sporting director Frank Baumann told the club's official website. "He has our thanks for that.

"He has all the qualities of a successful coach, and I'm sure that he will continue his path with success elsewhere.

"We are convinced that this group of coaches can provide some much-needed impetus over the coming days. Hopefully that can rid the insecurity felt among the players, which is palpable following recent results."

Bremen say they hope to appoint a permanent replacement for Nouri during next month's international break.