Now more than ever Atleti - Griezmann drops latest hint on future

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann appeared to express his loyalty to the club via a social media post on Thursday.

Antoine Griezmann has dropped another hint over his future that appears to bode well for Atletico Madrid.

France forward Griezmann has contributed to the ongoing furore over his next move with various pronouncements over recent days, with Manchester United widely claimed to be chasing him as their prime close-season target.

But reports on Thursday in the UK media claimed the Premier League giants had cooled their interest in the 26-year-old, who is understood to have a €100million release clause in his Atleti contract.

On the same day the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Atletico's player registration ban, Griezmann tweeted an apparent commitment to the LaLiga outfit.

On his personal account, he posted: "Ahora mas que nunca #Atleti." The tweet translates as: "Now more than ever Atleti."

Under their transfer ban, handed down by FIFA for breaking rules over the registration of youth players, Atletico will be unable to make any new signings until January 2018.

It makes keeping hold of Griezmann of paramount importance to boss Diego Simeone ahead of the club's move to their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium at the start of next season.

Griezmann has 83 goals in 160 appearances for Atletico and came third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2016 Ballon d'Or poll.