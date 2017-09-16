NPFL: Gombe United must fightback against Wikki Tourists

Austin Oladapo tips Gombe United for a comeback in the continuation of their league tie against Wikki Tourists on Saturday at the El Kanemi Sports Complex, Maiduguri.

Last week, the game was halted in the 23rd minute due to fans’ unrest at the Pantami Stadium shortly after the Bauchi Elephants shot into the lead through a Maurice Chigozie own goal.

And Oladapo who took part in the game says he and his teammates must strive to win the match for their fans to correct the impression that they sold the tie.

“We thank God we have a second chance to correct the mistake we made in Gombe. Even though it is a neutral ground for both teams, we must do everything possible to ensure that we win this game for our fans,” Oladapo told Goal.

"The impression back home is not too good and we must prove them wrong by staging a comeback and winning the match.

“What we experienced in Gombe immediately the game was called off by the match officials was scary but we thank God that we all escaped without any major incident. The fans descended on us all probably thinking that the match was sold and we have the opportunity to prove them wrong.

“I have had a good season which I will like to thank God for. I didn’t suffer serious injury and I also got a call up to the Super Eagles for the preparations for the African Nations Championship qualifiers. I will say I am sad that we couldn’t retain our topflight status but I am confident that the team will bounce back next season,” he stated.

Irrespective of the scores in Maiduguri on Saturday evening, Gombe United will still end the season in 19th spot and have been demoted alongside Remo Stars and ABS with the final relegated team to be decided between Shooting Stars and Wikki Tourists depending on how the Saturday tie pans out.