NPFL: What have we learnt so far?

Sunday will see the resumption of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season after a month-long break. It is one of the peculiar attractions of the NPFL that nothing is decided, or even looks definitive at this stage; well, except hapless and bumbling Remo Stars propping up the table!

However, even they are not yet doomed.

Nothing is settled at the top end of the table either, and indeed there is only a 16-point difference between both extremes, so not exactly a chasm. It is still a huge deficit to rein in, granted, but it would explain why even Lobi Stars, in 10th and habitual also-rans, continue to insist on their title ambitions.

Whatever may come in the second stanza, and there is sure to be intrigue aplenty, we can look back at the first half and see the patterns begin to form. Here are three things we’ve learnt so far.

View photos Sunshine Stars vs Plateau United More

Plateau United should be taken seriously

There are a number of factors that account for the unpredictability of the NPFL, chief among them the slight slacking off of both Enyimba and Kano Pillars. It has seen all semblance of hierarchy fly out the window. In theory, both those teams remain the biggest in the land, but they have been unable to come to grips with an increasingly volatile landscape.

It is precisely this sense of flux, of seizing the moment, that saw Enugu Rangers march to the title last season with an inscrutable inevitability. It may well do the same for Plateau United this year.

Perhaps we should have seen it coming. After a slightly wobbly start following promotion last term, they recovered admirably to finish way up in 8th place. This term, they have set about the challenge of the league with bloody-minded focus, and have goals from all departments of the team.

Interestingly, it is in the defence that they have really caught the eye, with Daniel Itodo a particular highlight, and Elisha Golbe doing the business on free kicks. Unsurprisingly, they have conceded the fewest number of goals in the league so far (12); do not mistake them for a defensive side though – they’ve also scored the most, with 27.

While there may be some comfort for the rest of the league in hoping for some sort of regression to the mean, Plateau United won’t go away any time soon.

View photos El Kanemi vs Enugu Rangers More

Away wins are everything

