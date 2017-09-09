NPFL Match 38: MFM aim one last shot at the title

The Olukoya Boys travel to Maiduguri with slim hopes of winning a maiden league crown but will give in all they’ve got

El-Kanemi Warriors vs. MFM

El-Kanemi’s hopes of securing continental football ended last weekend when they lost 2-0 at Kano Pillars. What remains for the Desert Warriors now is to finish the season in the top half. They are currently in 10th place and a poor result at home could mean they drop further down.

MFM defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 in Lagos last Sunday which guarantee they finish no lower than second, hence qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season.

The Olukoya Boys are however one point behind Plateau United and should they win in Maiduguri and the Peace Boys fail to claim maximum points against Enugu Rangers, a maiden NPFL title is theirs.

Enyimba vs. Katsina United

Enyimba were on the cusp of claiming a win away to Enugu Rangers last week but their hosts responded in the dying moments to see the game end 1-1. The result regardless moved the People’s Elephant up to third, displacing Akwa United. A victory in Calabar on Saturday would ensure the seven-time Nigerian champions clinch the final continental spot.

Katsina United comfortably defeated Remo stars 3-0 to move up to 12th position with 52 points. It’s still not safe for the Chanji Boys as they are two points from the drop. A result at the U.J Esuene Stadium might therefore help them survive in the end.

Gombe United vs. Wikki Tourists

Gombe United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at Rivers United which confirmed their relegation from the NPFL. Their final game on home soil would just be a formality to see off what has been a disappointing campaign for the Savannah Scorpions.

Wikki Tourists saw off league leaders Plateau United 1-0 at home to earn 50 points. The Bauchi Elephants are however in troubled waters as they are in 17th spot. A result in Gombe could ensure they get to escape.

Abia Warriors vs. Rivers United

Abia Warriors are one of a few teams on the edge as they sit in 15th place, tied on the same points with Wikki Tourists. They suffered a 2-1 loss away to ABS last week but wrapping up the season at home with a favourable result could mean Abdullahi Biffo’s men avoid danger.

Rivers United’s win over Gombe United pushed them up to 11th position on the NPFL log. Safety is yet to be guaranteed for last season’s runners-up and getting something out of Umuahia means they’ll head back to base happy men.

Nasarawa United vs. ABS

Nasarawa United might have lost 2-0 to MFM in Lagos but they sit in a comfortable seventh position on the table. While there is no chance for continental football next season, the Solid Miners can still move up the table with a victory in front of home support to end the campaign in style.

ABS’ victory over Abia Warriors did nothing to elevate them from 18th position. With one point keeping the Saraki Boys away from safety, they’ll have to perform extremely well in Lafia if they are to go back to Ilorin with safety guaranteed.

Akwa United vs. Kano Pillars

Akwa United lost 1-0 to Shooting Stars in Ibadan and it saw them drop to fourth position. The Promise keepers will be hoping misfortune hits Enyimba in Calabar while they win in Uyo to get back third place.

Kano Pillars’ victory over El-Kanemi propelled them up to fifth place and while they aren’t in the hunt for continental football anymore, they can still move up to fourth place but will need to get a rare away win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium to achieve that.

Niger Tornadoes vs. Shooting Stars

Niger Tornadoes’ 1-0 defeat to Lobi Stars has put them on the edge with just a point separating them from the drop zone. It’s is surprising how fortunes have changed when weeks ago the Ikon Allah Boys were fighting for continental football. Regardless of the setback, Tornadoes need to win to end their season well.

Shooting Stars victory over the highly-rated Akwa United in Ibadan sees them sit in 16th position but with the 50 points and a slightly better goal difference separating them from 17th placed Wikki Tourists, the Oluyole Warriors need to be at their best in Lokoja.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs. Lobi Stars

Ifeanyi Ubah were thumped 4-0 by Sunshine Stars in Ijebu-Ode which has seen them drop down to eighth on the table. The Anambra Warriors have been strong on home turf in Nnewi and would be confident of seeing this out.

